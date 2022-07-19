Olyseum (OLY) Market Cap Reaches $1.51 Million

Olyseum (OLY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Olyseum has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $13,341.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Olyseum has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004493 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00340566 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019812 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001924 BTC.
About Olyseum
Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,297,563 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum.
