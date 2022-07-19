OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Short Interest Update

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Price Performance

Shares of OTEC opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Company Profile

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

