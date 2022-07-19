Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.88% from the stock’s current price.

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,148,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 181,442,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,530,925,602. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

