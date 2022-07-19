Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,164,400 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 5,846,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,737.1 days.

OCDGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.10) to GBX 950 ($11.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 850 ($10.16) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ocado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,390.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

