O3Swap Market Capitalization Achieves $50.68 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00558830 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00020510 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.
O3Swap Coin Profile
O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs.
