Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity at Nymox Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director James George Robinson purchased 1,151,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,899,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,407.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.