Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Activity at Nymox Pharmaceutical
In related news, Director James George Robinson purchased 1,151,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,899,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,407.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX)
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.