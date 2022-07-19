NWF Group (LON:NWF) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating) were up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 225.75 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.69). Approximately 8,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 63,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.65).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.81) price objective on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a market cap of £110.55 million and a P/E ratio of 11,250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.09.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

