NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NVEE opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.