NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuZee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NuZee at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuZee Price Performance

Shares of NUZE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. NuZee has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

About NuZee

NuZee ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 461.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.88%.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

