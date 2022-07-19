Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57,614.00

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $521,409.60 and $57,614.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud.

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

