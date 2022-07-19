Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57,614.00

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $521,409.60 and $57,614.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00358526 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00019235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001747 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud.
Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud
Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.