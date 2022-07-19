Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NWN opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.47. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 79.75%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

