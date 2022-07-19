Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.70.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $449.26 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

