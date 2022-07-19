Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nortech Systems has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

