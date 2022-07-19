Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Update

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 61,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $292,210.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,127.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 305,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,130,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 284,300 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 158,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. 526,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.