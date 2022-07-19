Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Update

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.8 days.
Nomura Real Estate Price Performance
Nomura Real Estate stock remained flat at $23.84 during trading hours on Monday. 76 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010. Nomura Real Estate has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21.
About Nomura Real Estate
