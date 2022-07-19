NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.