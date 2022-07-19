NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,935,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52,529 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SEAS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.15. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.