NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $3.78 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after acquiring an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $72,820,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.94.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $297.95 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

