NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.1% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $210.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

