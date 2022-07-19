NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys New Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

