Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 6,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 748,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Niu Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $543.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,644 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,644 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,524,000 after acquiring an additional 763,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 828.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 289,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

