Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.38

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 79097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$46.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keyvan Salehi bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at C$322,000. In other Nighthawk Gold news, Director Keyvan Salehi purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$322,000. Also, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,385,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,000,533.84. Insiders purchased a total of 474,000 shares of company stock worth $237,765 over the last quarter.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

