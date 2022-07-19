Niftyx Protocol Price Up 25% Over Last Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $1,396.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

