NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 943.0 days.
NGK Insulators Price Performance
OTCMKTS NGKIF remained flat at $13.34 on Tuesday. NGK Insulators has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.
About NGK Insulators
