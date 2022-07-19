Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 426.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFRTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

EFRTF stock remained flat at $7.20 during trading on Tuesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Stories

