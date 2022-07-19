NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextPlay Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NextPlay Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the first quarter valued at $201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 418,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,707,000. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NextPlay Technologies from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

NextPlay Technologies Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXTP opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. NextPlay Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 498.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

