NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.15. The stock had a trading volume of 73,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,280. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

