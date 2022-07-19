Next Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

