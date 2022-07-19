Next Capital Management LLC Sells 44,779 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Next Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 44,779 shares during the period. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund makes up about 2.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 82,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AFT opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.092 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

