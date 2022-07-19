Next Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $388.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

