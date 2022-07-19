Next Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,361 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

