Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Cut by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,718,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $170.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $504,857.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $315,338.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

