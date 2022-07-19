New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Invests $204,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.27. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.