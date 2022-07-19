Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 172,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 337,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Sunrise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Sunrise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.