Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. 18,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,831. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

