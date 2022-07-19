Network International (LON:NETW) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at Barclays

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 355 ($4.24) to GBX 290 ($3.47) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.38) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 435.83 ($5.21).

Get Network International alerts:

Network International Stock Up 3.9 %

NETW stock opened at GBX 187.70 ($2.24) on Friday. Network International has a twelve month low of GBX 152.90 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.40 ($4.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2,085.56.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.