Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 36,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,538,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The business had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

