Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Neblio has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $80,326.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00014192 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004973 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000927 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,297,526 coins and its circulating supply is 19,220,867 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.