NEAR Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $555.71 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $555.71 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.28 or 0.00019397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00106610 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00266877 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00041950 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008894 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 740,892,894 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.