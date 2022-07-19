Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.40. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 517.32% and a negative net margin of 2,209.23%.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
