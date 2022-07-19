Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Shares of NTUS stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 0.22. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.93.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
