Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Natus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 0.22. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.93.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natus Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 1,529.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Natus Medical by 138.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Further Reading

