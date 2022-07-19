Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.15.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($29.29) to €29.60 ($29.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86.

Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

