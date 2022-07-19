National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Down 23.4% in June

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 638,641 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 753,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.91%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

