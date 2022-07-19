National Bankshares Trims Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Target Price to C$158.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cargojet to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$212.36.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Trading Up 2.1 %

CJT stock opened at C$140.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 138.96. Cargojet has a one year low of C$115.89 and a one year high of C$214.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The business had revenue of C$233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 102.97%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.