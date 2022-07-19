National Bankshares Lowers Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$67.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLF. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.71.

Shares of SLF traded up C$1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.35. The company had a trading volume of 522,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,812. The stock has a market cap of C$33.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.95. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$56.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The company has a current ratio of 15,951.83, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6899994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

