National Bankshares Lowers Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$37.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s previous close.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.30.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

GWO stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.82. The company had a trading volume of 183,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,538. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.01. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$29.93 and a one year high of C$41.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$9.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.9500001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claude Généreux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,300.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.