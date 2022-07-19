National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,831,600 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the June 15th total of 7,499,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 653.7 days.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.8 %

NTIOF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.15. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.73%.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

NTIOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

