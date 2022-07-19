National Bank Financial Downgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to Sector Perform

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $887.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.15. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

