Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 66.2% in June

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NPSNY stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Naspers has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

NPSNY has been the topic of several research reports. Investec downgraded Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Naspers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Naspers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

