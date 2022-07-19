Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Nasdaq by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $221.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $184.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nasdaq Price Performance

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $154.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.